Rapper Young Thug arrested in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug was arrested Monday in Buckhead.

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.

Williams was booked at the Fulton County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m.

