Advertisement

Rapper Young Thug arrested in Atlanta

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug was arrested Monday in Buckhead.

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.

Williams was booked at the Fulton County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Roswell bans development of stand-alone apartments to limit growth
More DeKalb County schools demand renovations
Concerns over DeKalb County school conditions continue
File photo
Shooting under investigation on Lawrenceville Highway in DeKalb County
Rapper Young Thug arrested in Atlanta