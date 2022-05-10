Shooting under investigation on Lawrenceville Highway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting Monday night in DeKalb County is under investigation.

DeKalb County Police say officers responded to a person shot at Lawrenceville Highway and Fellowship Road shortly before 9 p.m. and found a male in his 20′s with an apparent gunshot wound who was driven there from the Publix. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers say they also responded to a second call of shots fired at the Publix on Lawrenceville Highway. Once there, they say they located a crime scene and a second male that was possibly involved who they detained. The male is currently being interviewed by detectives who are also speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

