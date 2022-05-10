Teen allegedly caught breaking into cars shot to death in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A teen is dead after a shooting broke out at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

According to police, two teens, ages 15 and 17, were allegedly breaking into cars near the residential building on 1099 Boulevard SE when they were confronted by someone.

Both teens were shot and they fled the scene in a vehicle allegedly stolen from the complex. Police say the teens drove to their home on New Town Circle. That’s when officers were called to assist.

The condition of the surviving teen remains unknown at this time.

