Thieves steal thousands in lawn equipment from Atlanta front yard

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than $10,000 in yard equipment was stolen from an Atlanta woman’s front yard in broad daylight.

Elizabeth Tatum, a Buckhead resident, said her Ring video shows a strange man running across her front yard with a leaf blower that wasn’t his.

“It was so bold, so brazen,” said Tatum. “It scares me for the neighborhood.”

Tatum said in a matter of minutes, two men grabbed half a dozen leaf blowers owned by the landscaping company working on her property. The devices cost about $1,200 each. A third man driving a white Honda acted as the getaway driver.

The theft occurred around 11 a.m. Monday, while the landscaping crew was working on the other side of her home.

“They did not – nor did I – imagine someone would be bold enough to come into our property with six or seven guys working,” she said.

Despite watchful neighbors and security patrol, Tatum said she had heard similar stories from others in the community.

“You can’t leave your truck out on the road because if you leave it out there someone will steal from it,” she explained. “It’s happening everywhere, especially in the spring. They’re watching for landscaping companies.”

A landscaping employee said thefts targeting landscaping companies had increased within the last five years, particularly in the Buckhead area.

Homeowners and landscaping companies should work together to make sure their tools and crews are safe.

Equipment should be locked up when necessary and placed in direct sight of cameras on the property. Landscapers should consider installing GPS tracking devices on tools.

Do not chase after suspects.

“These guys will be armed and do just about anything not to get caught – even shoot at police,” said Tatum. “Save your life and don’t go after them.”

Atlanta police are investigating.

