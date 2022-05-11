APD searching for car involved in fatal hit and run crash that killed pedestrian

ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Police Department needs your help identifying a driver who they say was involved in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in mid-March.

Investigators say the victim was struck by a gray sedan around 3:53 a.m. on March 20. According to police, surveillance cameras in the area captured the vehicle as it fled the scene.

The incident happened near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Sanders Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, in this case, should contact the Accident Investigation Unit at 404-546-5466.

Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

