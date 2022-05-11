Company employing adults with special needs continues to grow

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’re a family who has an adult with special needs, your son or daughter’s 22nd birthday can be a scary moment.

”At age 22, unless an individual is extremely high functioning, most folks end up sitting at home because the county-supported programs like ADAPT, STRIVE, things through the school system, transportation - things like that, run out,” said Michael Kohler, co-founder of Special Kneads and Treats, Inc.

Michael and his wife created their business when their son aged out of services.

”It really quickly turned into, ‘It is not just about him,’” said Kohler.

Employees have all kinds of abilities there, people of all ages, people in wheelchairs, and people who are blind, and the bakery has adapted its space for each need.

Special Kneads and Treats also gives free birthday cakes to kids whose families can’t afford them. The business is growing thanks to donations from the community that helped them hire more than 20 employees, add on to their kitchen and pay off their building. They are hoping to have enough funding in the future to try and get more than 100 adults with special needs on the waitlist to work there.

This isn’t a company built to remind you of the things you cannot do, but rather to remind you of the possibilities, laid out in front of you, just waiting to be kneaded into something tangible.

”It makes me tear up...You know, I used to be about making money but now when I can walk out and see an employee just smiling ear to ear, folding a towel...singing and loving it. You can’t put that into words,” said Kohler.

Help support Special Kneads and Treats Inc Help support Special Kneads and Treats Inc Help support Special Kneads and Treats Inc

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.