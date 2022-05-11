Concerns over City of South Fulton intersection continue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of City of South Fulton residents gathered near the intersection of Bethsaida Road and Highway 138 Tuesday to voice their concerns.

Many people in the community consider the intersection dangerous and deadly.

“What more do we need to do as constituents to get something done?” one resident asked. “Do we need to keep dying, do we need to keep getting our cars totaled out?”

Last week, an elderly couple was killed in a wreck at the intersection.

Now, the residents are once again demanding a traffic light be installed.

“We’ve lost the elderly, we have lost more people than we should have lost,” Caroline Wright, a resident, said. “It’s past time for this to be taken care of. It’s not about a roundabout, it’s about putting a light there.”

According to GDOT, a study of the intersection was done in 2019 that led to signage and visibility improvements.

At the time of the study, Highway 138 and Bethsaida Road didn’t meet the necessary requirements for a stoplight.

A GDOT spokesperson told CBS46 last week that a traffic signal, multi-lane roundabout, and continuous green-t intersection are all currently under evaluation.

