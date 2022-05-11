Culture war and COVID-19 dominate superintendent races

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s Republican primary for state superintendent of schools is filled with sharp clashes over which of the two candidates performed worse at the job.

The four Democrats seeking the post say they want to steer the state’s school system away from the Republican-driven culture-war clashes that dominated much of this year’s legislative session.

GOP voters will chose between current two-term Superintendent Richard Woods and John Barge, who served a term as superintendent before Woods.

Democrats include Cobb County school board member Jaha Howard, Decatur lawyer Currey Hitchens, former charter school superintendent Alisha Thomas Searcy and Clayton County teacher James Morrow.

