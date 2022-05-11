Advertisement

Culture war and COVID-19 dominate superintendent races

Bus crowding remains towards end of school year in Horry County
Bus crowding remains towards end of school year in Horry County(gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s Republican primary for state superintendent of schools is filled with sharp clashes over which of the two candidates performed worse at the job.

The four Democrats seeking the post say they want to steer the state’s school system away from the Republican-driven culture-war clashes that dominated much of this year’s legislative session.

GOP voters will chose between current two-term Superintendent Richard Woods and John Barge, who served a term as superintendent before Woods.

Democrats include Cobb County school board member Jaha Howard, Decatur lawyer Currey Hitchens, former charter school superintendent Alisha Thomas Searcy and Clayton County teacher James Morrow.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former Sen. David Perdue visits Daniel Field in Augusta on May 4, 2022.
Georgia’s Perdue raises $2.3M in challenge but trails Kemp
Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.
Georgia elections chief aims to shore up Republican support
Protesters marched from the area of Centennial Olympic Park to the Georgia State Capitol...
Rallies held across Atlanta for and against SCOTUS abortion law reversal
Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about Twitter
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails