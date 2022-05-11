FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Weather Continues, Heat Builds through Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Another warm day with low humidity and lots of sunshine, but a few showers are likely by the end of the week.

Wednesday Forecast:

High: 83° Average High: 80° Chance of Rain: 0%

Few clouds in the morning, with sunshine in the afternoon. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

A coastal low developing in the Atlantic slides into Georgia on Friday, bringing us mostly cloudy skies and a few showers through the afternoon and evening. Rain will be isolated at best, and storms are not likely.

Isolated t-showers Friday afternoon and evening. (cbs46)

Temps and humidity begin to increase through the weekend, and we hit the upper 80s to perhaps 90 next week.

