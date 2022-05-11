FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Weather Continues, Heat Builds through Weekend
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Another warm day with low humidity and lots of sunshine, but a few showers are likely by the end of the week.
Wednesday Forecast:
High: 83° Average High: 80° Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
A coastal low developing in the Atlantic slides into Georgia on Friday, bringing us mostly cloudy skies and a few showers through the afternoon and evening. Rain will be isolated at best, and storms are not likely.
Temps and humidity begin to increase through the weekend, and we hit the upper 80s to perhaps 90 next week.
