FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Weather Continues, Heat Builds through Weekend

By Ella Dorsey
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Another warm day with low humidity and lots of sunshine, but a few showers are likely by the end of the week.

Wednesday Forecast:

High: 83° Average High: 80° Chance of Rain: 0%

Few clouds in the morning, with sunshine in the afternoon.
Few clouds in the morning, with sunshine in the afternoon.(cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

A coastal low developing in the Atlantic slides into Georgia on Friday, bringing us mostly cloudy skies and a few showers through the afternoon and evening. Rain will be isolated at best, and storms are not likely.

Isolated t-showers Friday afternoon and evening.
Isolated t-showers Friday afternoon and evening.(cbs46)

Temps and humidity begin to increase through the weekend, and we hit the upper 80s to perhaps 90 next week.

