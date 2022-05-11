First Alert Forecast | Pleasant, mostly sunny weather pattern lasts another couple days!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The streak of mostly sunny, pleasant days continues in the First Alert Forecast. Slightly cooler, breezier weather builds in heading into Thursday.

Have Wednesday evening plans? The weather will be near-perfect! Temperatures cool from their peak in the low and mid-80s, to low and mid-70s heading into mid-evening. Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid to upper 60s by the first few hours of Thursday morning; 50s and lower 60s by sunrise.

A coastal low is developing over the southwest Atlantic. It will continue to impact the Carolinas over the next few days.

Locally, this means slightly cooler and breezier weather builds into our forecast. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s in many areas Thursday afternoon. A few spots may still pass 80° between 3 and 5 p.m. There will be more clouds around; especially east of Metro Atlanta. But, there will be lots of sunshine as well. The forecast remains dry.

More clouds and a chance of spotty rain arrives Friday. The greatest, but still spotty, chance of rain remains southeast of Metro Atlanta.

An increasingly warm weekend is in the forecast, along with a chance of more spotty showers. Your plans should remain okay, weather-wise. We’ll be flirting with 90° by Sunday afternoon!

Have a great Wednesday Evening,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.