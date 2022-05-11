FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm Wednesday before it turns breezy and slightly cooler

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect a partly cloudy start on Wednesday with temps ranging from the mid 50s in west and north Georgia to near 60 in Atlanta. Great weather continues on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and highs in the low 80s.

A northeast breeze increases Wednesday night into Thursday as a storm system in the Atlantic Ocean drifts westward towards the coast. Highs will be near 80 with partly cloudy skies on Thursday. There will be more clouds on Friday and a few spotty showers are possible, but it will not be a washout at all. There is only a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be in the 70s.

The 20% chance of showers continues this weekend, so most or all the time it will be dry. Highs get back to near 80 on Saturday and it may reach the mid 80s on Sunday. The weather looks very warm early next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Heads up...there is a total lunar eclipse late Sunday evening. See the video for details on how to see it if skies are clear.

