Georgia’s Perdue raises $2.3M in challenge but trails Kemp

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Republican David Perdue raised $2.3 million in the three months ended April 30, the former U.S. senator’s campaign reported Monday.

That’s behind the $2.7 million incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp raised in only 26 days following the April 4 end of the Georgia legislative session.

Perdue is the top challenger to Kemp in the May 24 GOP primary. Perdue loaned his campaign $500,000. Perdue had about $900,000 in cash on April 30, while Kemp had $10.7 million.

Kemp has collected more than $22 million for his reelection bid, compared to the $3.5 million Perdue has raised in a shorter period.

