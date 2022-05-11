Advertisement

Georgia’s Perdue raises $2.3M in challenge but trails Kemp

Former Sen. David Perdue visits Daniel Field in Augusta on May 4, 2022.
Former Sen. David Perdue visits Daniel Field in Augusta on May 4, 2022.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Republican David Perdue raised $2.3 million in the three months ended April 30, the former U.S. senator’s campaign reported Monday.

That’s behind the $2.7 million incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp raised in only 26 days following the April 4 end of the Georgia legislative session.

Perdue is the top challenger to Kemp in the May 24 GOP primary. Perdue loaned his campaign $500,000. Perdue had about $900,000 in cash on April 30, while Kemp had $10.7 million.

Kemp has collected more than $22 million for his reelection bid, compared to the $3.5 million Perdue has raised in a shorter period.

