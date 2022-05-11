Hourlong standoff at Newnan motel leads to arrest of alleged gunman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in police custody following an hourlong standoff in Newnan.

According to police, the man had gotten into an argument with a woman, which then escalated when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her.

He then ran down the street to the Red Carpet Inn and Suites and hid in the unit of a known acquaintance. A standoff ensued at which point SWAT officers were called to assist.

After just over an hour, the man surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest details.

