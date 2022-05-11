Man collapses on front steps of Conyers home after fire breaks out

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in critical condition after firefighters found him unconscious at the front door of a burning house in Conyers.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire early Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found the flames had gone through the roof of the home on St. Clemens Court.

Fire officials say the elderly man appeared to have tried to make it out of the house but collapsed at the front door. Emergency responders managed to pull away from the blaze and he was rushed to Grady hospital for his injuries.

No one else was in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. CBS46 will have the latest details on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.