Man fatally shot during fight on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Campbellton Road.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on the 2200 block of Campbellton Road SW outside of Yeye’s Botanica, which is a spiritual supply store.

Atlanta Police say there was a fight involving three people. One male was shot and later died at the hospital.

APD is currently searching for a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD or Crimestoppers.

