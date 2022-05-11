Newton County bridge closed after failing inspection

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A well-traveled bridge in Newton County is closed after Georgia Department of Transportation inspectors found an issue underneath the bridge.

The bridge on County Road 213 that goes over the Alcovy River, near Highway 36, is closed after a failed inspection Monday. GDOT inspectors found extensive corrosion where the steel pilings meet one of the concrete bent caps.

County spokesperson Bryan Fazio said GDOT approved the county’s repair plans Wednesday and work is scheduled to start Monday. It should take about a week, weather-permitting.

“We’re going to move as quickly as we can,” said Fazio. “Of course safety is paramount but also we know it inconveniences people.”

Neighbors who live near the bridge said they’re happen the issue was caught when it was.

“I’d rather have them do what they need to do to make sure it’s safe than for there to be a tragedy that happens because they failed to do so,” said Deloris Norfleat.

“I’m actually thrilled to know that my county is doing something about it,” Norfleat said.

Ira Sneed, who also lives nearby, said “It’s kind of troublesome to know that something was at that stage.”

He said, “Sometimes we ride every day and not realize the structural damage that lies right beneath us.”

Georgia has nearly 15,000 bridges. According to data from the Federal Highway Administration’s 2021 National Bridge Inventory, about two percent of the state’s bridges, 319 of them, are classified as structurally deficient, meaning one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.

