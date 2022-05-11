Advertisement

Residents upset action movie filming in DeKalb County keeps them up all night

By Allen Devlin
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Explosions, gunfire, and helicopters... the noises are so loud the ground shakes.

It’s for a movie filming in DeKalb County. The noisy action scenes are happening overnight and keeping neighbors from getting a good night’s sleep.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, neighbors say no one even warned them about it.

CBS46′s Allen Devlin has the story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

