Two men accused of stealing $30K worth of jewelry from Sugarloaf Mills mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett Police Department is looking for two men they say stole $30,000 worth of merchandise from a local mall.

The police have identified the men as Mario Lee Pittman of Decatur and Jason Warren of Lithonia.

The first incident happened in late April. Police say the two men asked to try on two diamond and gold bracelets valued at $26,000 and then ran out of the store.

The two men allegedly went to a different store at the Sugarloaf Mills mall 3 days later and ran away with a $4,500 bracelet.

The Gwinnett Police is asking for the public’s help in locating the two men.

