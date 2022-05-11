Woman escapes attempted carjacking in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA (CBS46) – A woman was able to escape from a carjacking attempt that happened in Buckhead on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Publix on West Paces Ferry Road.

The victim told officers that she was putting groceries away when a man approached her and brandished a gun. A brief scuffle ensued between the two after the man demanded her belongings, police say.

She was able to escape from the suspected carjacker. In a matter of seconds, the man then fled the scene on foot. The woman suffered from minor injuries, but no items of value were taken, according to police.

Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

