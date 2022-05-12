3 students killed in car crash in Henry County on Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of high school students packed a parking lot to honor three classmates killed in a car crash.

Chopper 46 flew over Eagles Landing High School just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Three students -- Kendarius Dodson, Katrina Owens and Jordan Brown -- died Wednesday afternoon.

Henry County police say they and two other people were in a car that crashed on Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove Circle.

School officials sent out a statement about the crash saying in part:

Our condolences go out to these students’ families during this extremely difficult time. We ask everyone to keep these families and this school community close in your thoughts.

