Arcia’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Braves over Red Sox 5-3

Atlanta Braves' Travis Demeritte (48) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the...
Atlanta Braves' Travis Demeritte (48) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Arcia lined his first homer of the season over the left-field wall off Ryan Brasier with one out in the ninth for his third hit of the game.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and catcher Kevin Plawecki were ejected by plate umpire Adam Beck after he called strike three on Plawecki with the bases loaded to end the top of the sixth with the scored tied at 3.

The full-count pitch from Collin McHugh appeared to be low.

