Evacuation underway amid reports of possible WWII torpedo in Coweta County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are evacuating Coweta County residents in the area of Raymond Hill Road and River Park Drive after it was reported that a possible World War II torpedo was found in the area.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are responding to a suspicious item and evacuating residents after a caller reported what appeared to be a “World War II torpedo” in the neighborhood.

The ATF is assisting with the evacuation and ongoing investigation. CBS46 will have more on this developing story right here.

LIVE LOOK FROM CHOPPER46:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.