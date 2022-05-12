FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hottest weather since August possible next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A great stretch of weather continues with more warm sunshine in the forecast for Thursday. The day will start with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s at dawn. It will reach the low to mid 70s by noon and will likely get into the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. There will be a developing northeast breeze between 10-20 mph during the afternoon.

It will become mostly cloudy Thursday night as a storm system moves in off the Atlantic Ocean. Stray showers cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most or all the day will be dry. Look for highs in the 70s because of the clouds and an easterly breeze.

The weekend should be pretty nice. Highs will get back to near 80 on Saturday with partly sunny skies. There’s a low chance of a few showers on Sunday, but once again it should be mainly or all dry. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The warm-up continues next week and we have a First Alert for the first 90° heat since last August. It will reach the upper 80s on Tuesday and may get to 90 by Wednesday afternoon.

