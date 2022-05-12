First Alert Forecast: Isolated Showers Friday & through Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today will be the last sunny day, with clouds increasing tonight, and stray showers tomorrow.

Thursday Forecast:

Mostly sunny and warm. Breezy in the afternoon.

High: 83° Average High: 80° Chance of Rain: 0%

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

A coastal low moves inland along the Georgia Coast tonight, bringing us increasing clouds and isolated showers through the day tomorrow.

Isolated showers, mainly in the mountains. (cbs46)

Plan on partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend, with isolated showers each afternoon. Overall, rain totals will be minimal, with only the mountains seeing measurable rain. Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts - next week will be HOT with a string of 90s arriving by Wednesday!

Minimal rainfall totals, outside of the mountains where scattered storms are likely each afternoon. (cbs46)

