FIRST ALERT | A pleasant, mostly dry weekend is expected ahead of next week’s heat!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Our run of pleasant weather dominates the First Alert Forecast on this Friday Eve. Temperatures peaked in the low to mid-80s this afternoon, under a few more clouds than yesterday. Temperatures will be 10° hotter by this time next week!

FIRST ALERT | The first run of 90° afternoons is in the forecast heading into the middle of next week.

Ahead of the heat, an area of low pressure off the southeast coast impacts our forecast Friday through Sunday. Winds will be a bit breezier, out of the north and east. Temperatures are forecast to be 3° to 5° cooler tomorrow afternoon; more upper 70s than lower 80s. A few showers are also expected. Rain will be brief and very hit-or-miss.

Temperatures start to warm Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Plan on 80s as you enjoy your weekend afternoons.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may record its first 90° afternoon of the year, Tuesday. Low to mid-90s are possible across Metro Atlanta by the end of next work-week.

