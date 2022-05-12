Advertisement

Gwinnett Police looking for rapper in connection to park attack

CALVIN LASHON WOODS
CALVIN LASHON WOODS(GWINNET POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett Police Department is looking for 23-year-old rapper Calvin Lashon Woods, who is also known as “Calboy,” in connection to an attack at Rabbit Hill Park on May 4.

Police say the male victim was left with a broken leg, facial lacerations, facial and torso bruises, and other injuries.

The last known location for Woods was in Dacula, but his current whereabouts are not known. Detectives ask anyone with information that may lead to locating Woods to please come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

