Hartsfield-Jackson announce expansion of summer youth program
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mayor Andre Dickens wants to put more than 3,000 Atlanta young people to work this summer.
As part of that initiative, today Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced the expansion of its summer youth program.
The airport is recruiting 100 students, ages 16 and up, who attend schools around the airport to fill a variety of positions in customer service, marketing, ground transportation, and parking.
The deadline to apply is May 17.
The program runs from June 6 through July 29.
If you would like to apply, click here.
