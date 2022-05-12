Hartsfield-Jackson announce expansion of summer youth program

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mayor Andre Dickens wants to put more than 3,000 Atlanta young people to work this summer.

As part of that initiative, today Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced the expansion of its summer youth program.

The airport is recruiting 100 students, ages 16 and up, who attend schools around the airport to fill a variety of positions in customer service, marketing, ground transportation, and parking.

The deadline to apply is May 17.

The program runs from June 6 through July 29.

