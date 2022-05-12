Advertisement

Hartsfield-Jackson announce expansion of summer youth program

Passengers queue at the security checkpoint inside Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International...
Passengers queue at the security checkpoint inside Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International Terminal at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The new terminal opened Wednesday, May 12, 2012 and was named for the city's first black mayor.(WRDW)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mayor Andre Dickens wants to put more than 3,000 Atlanta young people to work this summer.

As part of that initiative, today Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced the expansion of its summer youth program.

The airport is recruiting 100 students, ages 16 and up, who attend schools around the airport to fill a variety of positions in customer service, marketing, ground transportation, and parking.

The deadline to apply is May 17.

The program runs from June 6 through July 29.

If you would like to apply, click here.

