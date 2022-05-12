Nonprofit says overturn of Roe v Wade on state level could push more families their way

Roswell, Ga. (CBS46) -

”It is a labor of love for sure,” said Rachel Ewald, Founder of Foster Care Support Foundation

Rachel Ewald does a little bit of every thing; she is the house mom, the organizer of chaos, the captain of the ship.

”There is task list every day and we just have to attack that and get it done,” said Ewald.

She has that big love. You know? The kind that keeps on coming.

”We started this in my garage in 95,” said Ewald.

50 foster kids have come through her home.

”I love those babies. I thought we would take one at a time and we ended up with 2, 3,4 even 5 at a time because they just didn’t have enough places to put the kids,” said Ewald.

And she started the non profit, Foster Care Support Foundation to clothe and provide for the thousands she couldn’t house; for the people who wanted to be foster parents, but were afraid they couldn’t afford it.

“We provide them with a full seasonal wardrobe, clothes, toys and all this stuff- it is free,” said Ewald.

They are running low on volunteers right now because of the pandemic. Ewald says, the possible overturn of Roe v Wade on the state level-- could bring even more families her way.

”There will probably be an increase in kids in foster and grands, raising grands- relative care.”

The truth is- fostering a child can bring unexpected expenses.

”The kids come to you sometimes- it can be 10, 11 at night. They come to you with nothing but the clothes on their back...being able to come here and pick out clothes, it is a blessing. It is a blessing to be a blessing and to be blessed,” said Georgia foster mom, Aminah Hassan.

Rachel says her non-profit will continue to do what they can, to fill in the gap.

“We just serve them as they come,” said Ewald.

