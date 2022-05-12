Plane crashes near airport in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Athens Police have confirmed they are assisting Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services with a plane crash near Athens-Ben Epps Airport.

The FAA released the following statement regarding the incident:

“A single-engine Piper PA-24 crashed east of Athens-Ben Epps Airport in Athens, Ga., around 7 p.m. local time today after the pilot reported engine problems. The pilot was the only person on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.”

This is a developing story. CBS46 is headed to the scene to get more information and we will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.