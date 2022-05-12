Plane crashes near airport in Athens
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Athens Police have confirmed they are assisting Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services with a plane crash near Athens-Ben Epps Airport.
The FAA released the following statement regarding the incident:
This is a developing story. CBS46 is headed to the scene to get more information and we will provide updates as soon as they become available.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.