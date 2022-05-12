Possible burglary ring targeting luxury homes in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Homeowners in Marietta say they’re concerned about a possible burglary ring targeting luxury homes in their community.

One couple installed ten Ring doorbell cameras after their next-door neighbor was robbed and their home burglarized. A couple of weeks later, that couple saw two men walking up to the side of their house late at night dressed in all black and wearing masks on their cameras. The homeowner scared the suspects away by speaking to them through the camera and microphone system.

“At first, we thought it was the cops because they were IN all black. But then we saw they had the backpacks and the black face mask and I told my husband as soon as I saw him,” said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified.

“We knew it was somebody trying to break in. So that was scary. We’re just glad they ran away,” she added.

Some other neighbors weren’t so lucky. Several people have had their homes broken into, according to Marietta police. Police reports show tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and guns have been taken from several homes.

“This is a very sophisticated ring of organized criminals that are going into homes specifically targeting those homes, they seem to know in advance who will be gone,” said Officer Charles McPhilamy with the Marietta Police.

Police say they think a ring of burglars may be responsible as they are seeing the suspected criminals using a similar method to burglarize homes in Marietta, surrounding Cobb County, and also at homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.

“In these attempts, the suspects enter the back of a home, never through the front, it’s always during the evening hours,” McPhilamy said. “They’re targeting specifically jewelry, and in a couple of cases guns. In several cases, they’ve taken the vehicle of that homeowner as a way to get away.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.