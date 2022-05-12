Restaurant Report Card: Freight Kitchen & Tap fails; Little Alley Steak scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Next to the railroad tracks on East Main Street in Woodstock, Freight Kitchen & Tap inside the old train depot failed with only 38 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was black mold on the soda gun at the bar. Plus, roach bait was inside a cup container in the kitchen. And pasta and cheese grits were at unsafe temperatures.

“We’ve had some staffing issues and a lot of people have been working 70-hour weeks and things get forgotten about,” Freight Kitchen & Tap Chef Catie Peardon said.

Peardon said some of their coolers and warmers in the kitchen quit working. Problems that have now been resolved.

“What we did to fix that is we’ve got all new equipment even the stuff that was not out of temperature or not working we went ahead and replaced it just to make sure we wouldn’t have that same issue of something breaking,” Peardon said.

In addition, she said they retrained their entire staff in hopes of getting back on track.

“I honestly take this as a blessing because now I know all the staff is on the same page,” Peardon said.

There are several good scores to report around metro Atlanta this week. In DeKalb County, Haven on Dresden Drive in Brookhaven scored 92 points. In Cobb County, Mr. Wok on Bells Ferry Road in Marietta picked up a 96 and in Gwinnett County, Subway on Buford Highway in Norcross earned 99 points.

And at Little Alley Steak on Lenox Road in Buckhead, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

On the menu, they have the Charcuterie, the Ahi Tuna Tartare, the Filet Mignon Tartare, the Cognac Shrimp, and a delicious Lollipop Ribeye. Their meats are by Linz out of Chicago. They have certified black Angus genetically verified beef. At the bar, you can choose from more than 500 whiskies and bourbons. They’ve been around three years and were voted one of the top 100 steakhouses in America by Forbes Magazine. Boy, that’s good!

