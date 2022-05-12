Rockdale County deputy killed while directing traffic on Highway 138

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Rockdale community is mourning the sudden loss of Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Jenkins who was tragically killed while directing traffic Wednesday night.

Deputy Jenkins was guiding cars through Highway 138 at the intersection of Highway 212 when he was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Rockdale County deputies responded to the scene and found him unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured and remained on scene with Jenkins until help arrived.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

