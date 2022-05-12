Advertisement

Several cars catch fire in parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Flames and embers, drawing, partial graphic.
Flames and embers, drawing, partial graphic.(Associated Press)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several cars caught on fire around 10 a.m. Thursday morning in the blue parking deck at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

When Marietta Fire Department firefighters arrived, they found the cars burning on the 3rd level of the garage. The fire was under control by 10:35 a.m.

One person was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

In total, 6 vehicles were damaged and the parking deck sustained major structural damage and is currently closed.

The fire is still under investigation.

