Standoff underway at Marietta apartment building, SWAT on scene

By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are at the scene of a standoff at the Taylor Apartment Homes in Marietta where a man has barricaded himself inside.

Cobb County police and SWAT were called to the scene on Bellemeade Drive SW Thursday morning. Investigators tell CBS46 a man broke into a unit at the apartment building. That’s when police were called.

Residents were able to get out safely. The man remains inside the apartment at this time. Negotiators are attempting to peacefully end the standoff.

CBS46 has a crew en route and will gather the latest details as they develop.

