VIDEO: Atlanta Police arrests 2 murder suspects

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department has released video showing police officers arresting two murder suspects at their home.

Earl Wade and Meyshia Gentry were wanted in connection to a man who was shot last month and dropped off at Grady Hospital. The man did not survive.

During the arrest, officers reportedly found a 1-year-old child lying next to two weapons.

The grandparents are now caring for the baby.

