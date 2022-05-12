Advertisement

VIDEO: Atlanta Police arrests 2 murder suspects

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department has released video showing police officers arresting two murder suspects at their home.

Earl Wade and Meyshia Gentry were wanted in connection to a man who was shot last month and dropped off at Grady Hospital. The man did not survive.

During the arrest, officers reportedly found a 1-year-old child lying next to two weapons.

The grandparents are now caring for the baby.

