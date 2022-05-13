2022 regular season schedule released for Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 2022 schedule has been released for the Atlanta Falcons football team.

They will kick off the season at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 11. It will be the 107th meeting between the two rivals, according to the team.

Both teams will look much different from last season and Week 1 will be the beginning of a new chapter in their rivalry. Both teams have new coaches and upstart quarterbacks.

Their next game will take place in California on Sept. 18 against the Los Angeles Rams.

No Sunday or Monday night games for the #Falcons 🏈 pic.twitter.com/bVrgeUfvNo — Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) May 13, 2022

There are no Sunday or Monday night games in the 2022 season for the Falcons.

The first game of the NFL season will take place at SoFi Stadium between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8. The first Monday Night Football game will take place on Sept. 12 featuring the Denver Broncos at the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN, the NFL expanded to 17 regular-season games last season and the last regular-season games will be played Jan. 8, 2023. The playoffs begin Jan. 14 and continue through Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.