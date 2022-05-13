Advertisement

Atlanta Police release video of possible MARTA homicide suspect

APD releases video of possible homicide suspect
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has released video of the person who may have been the shooter during a deadly incident at a MARTA station on May 8.

ORIGINAL STORY: Investigation underway into deadly shooting at MARTA train station

The video shows a man walking onto a MARTA bus wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a backpack with a shark graphic design. The man takes a seat on the bus.

The video then shows the man getting up to exit the bus.

APD says they believe this is the man who was involved in the fatal shooting at the MARTA station on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(STOCK)
New Georgia law requires high school students to take financial literacy
Video of possible MARTA homicide suspect released
APD releases video of possible homicide suspect
HOMICIDE 5TH STREET NW
Atlanta Police report homicide on 5th Street NW
Marietta police warn of burglary ring
Possible burglary ring targeting luxury homes in Cobb County