Atlanta Police release video of possible MARTA homicide suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has released video of the person who may have been the shooter during a deadly incident at a MARTA station on May 8.

The video shows a man walking onto a MARTA bus wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a backpack with a shark graphic design. The man takes a seat on the bus.

The video then shows the man getting up to exit the bus.

APD says they believe this is the man who was involved in the fatal shooting at the MARTA station on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

