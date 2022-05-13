Citizens rally to arrest repeat burglary suspect in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The alerts of fraudulent credit card charges started pinging on Lori Moon’s cell phone. That’s when Lori and her roommate, David Roberts, rushed into action.

“He’s using the credit card. Let’s go. Let’s go. So we jumped in the car,” said Roberts on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Roberts and Lori came home from a vacation to find signs that someone had been living in their house.

A friend, Diane Hutchison, had stopped by to get the mail on Friday and saw the stranger face-to-face, but he was gone by the time David and Lori returned.

But it was when the credit card charges were made that they realized he’d stolen the wallet of Lori’s late husband, Charlie, who’d died in September.

David and Lori went to the Mexican restaurant where the first charge was made. The manager said the person who’d used it had just left.

The two saw him, recognizing him from Ring doorbell camera footage, at a vape shop next door.

On Wednesday afternoon, Robert Louis Giambrone, 40, was arrested at Exhale City on Cheshire Bridge Road.

On Thursday, an employee confirmed that they stalled until police arrived and arrested him.

According to police, it’s his fifth arrest in the last two years.

At the time of his arrest, he was wanted on an arrest warrant connected to a prior break-in, in the same neighborhood.

“He’s pretty prominent in this neighborhood. These three houses in a row, we’re all single female owners. Three houses in a row. He’s hit every one of us,” said Kathryn LaTour, who had been a victim of a break-in by Giambrone in late April.

LaTour woke up to find Giambrone standing in her bedroom.

“I said I’m trapped in here – I don’t have a way to get out of this bedroom without passing him,” LaTour remembered, in an interview last week.

LaTour grabbed a gun nearby and shot at him twice, missing.

Giambrone ran away. LaTour called 911 and filed a police report.

It was Giambrone’s sixth break-in in a year’s time along LaTour’s street in Garden Hills.

He was identified on another neighbor’s doorbell cameras.

On Thursday, Roberts said, in rallying to arrest the suspected burglar, they were just doing what every citizen should do.

He and Lori – who’ve now installed a series of exterior cameras - hope the court system can help keep Giambrone from coming back.

“Hopefully the DA will keep him lock up for a while and he’ll learn his ways,” said Roberts.

