FIRST ALERT FORECAST | Cooler Friday; Heat wave possible next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Friday does not look as warm as the past couple of days with highs in the 70s to near 80. There is a low risk of a passing showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A low threat of showers or thunderstorms continues this weekend as it starts to warm back up.

Look for partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s on Saturday. A pop-up shower or thunderstorms is possible in the afternoon or evening. It will reach the mid 80s on Sunday with an isolated shower or storm possible.

It will get even warmer early next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Monday. Highs near 90° are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will likely be in the low 90s on Thursday. If all three days reach 90°, it will be the first heat wave since last August.

Temperature Trend (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.