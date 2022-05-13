Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST | Cooler Friday; Heat wave possible next week

By Fred Campagna
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Friday does not look as warm as the past couple of days with highs in the 70s to near 80. There is a low risk of a passing showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A low threat of showers or thunderstorms continues this weekend as it starts to warm back up.

Look for partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s on Saturday. A pop-up shower or thunderstorms is possible in the afternoon or evening. It will reach the mid 80s on Sunday with an isolated shower or storm possible.

It will get even warmer early next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Monday. Highs near 90° are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will likely be in the low 90s on Thursday. If all three days reach 90°, it will be the first heat wave since last August.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A warm afternoon is underway
VIDEO FORECAST | More clouds, spotty showers Friday ahead of next week's heat
FIRST ALERT WEATHER WGCL
FIRST ALERT | A pleasant, mostly dry weekend is expected ahead of next week’s heat!
Increasing clouds, stray showers this weekend
Temps start to warm up, here's what to expect
Increasing clouds, stray showers this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Isolated Showers Friday & through Weekend