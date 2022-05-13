First Alert Forecast: Mild Day Ahead, Isolated Showers Through Weekend
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clouds and isolated showers keep temperatures mild through the day today.
Friday Forecast:
Cloudy in the morning to partly sunny in the afternoon. T-showers are very likely in the mountains through the afternoon, but rain chances are lower for Metro Atlanta today.
High: 80° Average High: 81° Chance of Rain: 30% PM
What You Need to Know:
We stay in the same pattern this weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers each afternoon and evening.
The heat builds steadily into next week, when near-record warmth arrives by Wednesday with a string of days in the 90s!
