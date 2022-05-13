Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Mild Day Ahead, Isolated Showers Through Weekend

By Ella Dorsey
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clouds and isolated showers keep temperatures mild through the day today.

Friday Forecast:

Cloudy in the morning to partly sunny in the afternoon. T-showers are very likely in the mountains through the afternoon, but rain chances are lower for Metro Atlanta today.

High: 80° Average High: 81° Chance of Rain: 30% PM

Isolated showers across Metro Atlanta, with scattered t-showers this afternoon in the mountains.
What You Need to Know:

We stay in the same pattern this weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers each afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers in the afternoon.
The heat builds steadily into next week, when near-record warmth arrives by Wednesday with a string of days in the 90s!

Heat wave likely across the south!
