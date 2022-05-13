FIRST ALERT | Seasonable temperatures, spotty rain this weekend... then hot next week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An area of low pressure that has been spinning off the southeast coast for several days is finally making a closer approach to North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. Did you notice how much cloudier it is today? The gloominess is because of this same area of low pressure.

Temperatures are peaking in the upper 70s to 80° this afternoon; warmest between 3 and 5 p.m. A spotty thundershower, or two, cannot be ruled out through dinner-time. The forecast dries back out tonight.

Saturday features a warmer afternoon, with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-80s; a mix of sun and clouds. The chance of rain is low, but not quite zero, Saturday.

The warming trend continues Sunday, with a slightly greater chance of rain and thunder. Spotty, to widely scattered, showers and thunderstorms are possible. But, there will be plenty of dry-time as well. Have outdoor plans? Just keep rain and lightning alerts turned ‘on’ in your CBS46 First Alert Weather App. “If thunder roars, move indoors.”

FIRST ALERT | Much hotter weather builds into the First Alert Forecast next week.

A ridge of high pressure (sinking air) expands across the Southern Plains and impacts our local forecast heading into mid-week. Afternoon temperatures get close to 90° Tuesday afternoon and should achieve 90° in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon. Several days of 90°, or hotter, afternoons are possible next week.

Get ready for summer. It’s knocking on our door.

Have a great weekend,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.