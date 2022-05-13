Advertisement

Former Ga. official to hand over $128,000 to end ethics saga

Ex-Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine
Ex-Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state ethics officials have agreed to drop their campaign finance case against former state Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine.

In exchange, Oxendine will hand over $128,000 remaining from his 2010 campaign for governor without admitting wrongdoing.

MORE | Judge dismisses suit by Perdue pushing election fraud claims

The settlement approved Thursday by the state ethics commission ends a yearslong struggle over whether Oxendine broke state law by using campaign donations to buy a house, lease cars and join a private club.

Some ethics commissioners said they’re unhappy Oxendine didn’t admit fault.

But lawyers say Oxendine could have used up all the remaining money paying legal fees to fight the case.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Interview with Stacey Abrams
CBS46 interviews Stacey Abrams
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens
Mayor Dickens announces plan to submit bid for Democratic National Convention
Top Democrats rally at annual event
Top Democrats rally in downtown Atlanta
2022 Primary Elections
GEORGIA’S MAY PRIMARY: A look at who’s running in the big races