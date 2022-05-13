GHSA strips Chamblee High School girls soccer team of state and regional titles

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia High School Association has stripped the Chamblee High School girls soccer team of all its victories during the 2021-22 season, including its regional and state championship because three by-laws were allegedly violated.

GHSA determined that Chamblee violated three by-laws:

• By-law 1.72 (c) and (d) undue influence.

• By-law 2.26 failure to exert reasonable institutional control.

• By-law 2.52 (g) allowing an unauthorized person to coach.

GHSA also informed the school that three student-athletes are ineligible for varsity participation for one calendar year.

The GHSA says this decision followed an investigation into the girls’ soccer program for possible violations of GHSA by-laws after an inquiry was made into a possible conflict of interest infraction and other alleged infractions.

According to a press release, GHSA found that one of the assistant coaches trained three student-athletes in local club soccer, and those same student-athletes are members of Chamblee’s soccer team. However, the school will appeal on the grounds that the girls have been students in the Chamblee cluster and the District since elementary school and were not recruited to the school.

“This is devastating news for our team and the hard work and determination they displayed all season,” said Chamblee High School Principal Gail Barnes. “We appreciate the loyal support from our parents, fans, and community. Without question, we will do our part to correct what we can, moving forward.”

The school is preparing to appeal the undue influence charge, according to the press release.

