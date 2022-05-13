Gypsy Kitchen launches Gypsy Sunday Series

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grab your eating pants and best buddy – Gypsy Kitchen is giving you a chance to explore exciting Mediterranean destinations during its new Gypsy Sunday series!

Every Sunday at noon, Gypsy Kitchen’s chefs feature food and beverages from different Mediterranean regions and music from a flamenco guitarist.

The culinary journey continues each week exploring a new destination.

Gypsy Kitchen is located in Buckhead Village at 3035 Peachtree Road NE.

