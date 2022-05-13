Advertisement

Gypsy Kitchen launches Gypsy Sunday Series

Summit County restaurants are adjust to the "no dine in" rules set by the Governor
Summit County restaurants are adjust to the "no dine in" rules set by the Governor(Gasoline Alley)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grab your eating pants and best buddy – Gypsy Kitchen is giving you a chance to explore exciting Mediterranean destinations during its new Gypsy Sunday series!

Every Sunday at noon, Gypsy Kitchen’s chefs feature food and beverages from different Mediterranean regions and music from a flamenco guitarist.

The culinary journey continues each week exploring a new destination.

Gypsy Kitchen is located in Buckhead Village at 3035 Peachtree Road NE.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CALVIN LASHON WOODS
Rapper Calboy wanted for allegedly attacking man at Rabbit Hill Park
National Women's Health Talk
Isolated showers throughout the weekend
Isolated showers throughout the weekend
Citizens rally to arrest repeat burglary suspect in Atlanta neighborhood.
Citizens rally to arrest repeat burglary suspect in Atlanta neighborhood