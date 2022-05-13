Gypsy Kitchen launches Gypsy Sunday Series
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grab your eating pants and best buddy – Gypsy Kitchen is giving you a chance to explore exciting Mediterranean destinations during its new Gypsy Sunday series!
Every Sunday at noon, Gypsy Kitchen’s chefs feature food and beverages from different Mediterranean regions and music from a flamenco guitarist.
The culinary journey continues each week exploring a new destination.
Gypsy Kitchen is located in Buckhead Village at 3035 Peachtree Road NE.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.