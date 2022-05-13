Man arrested for raping juvenile at a Kennesaw park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Kennesaw Police Department has arrested Austin Stovall for rape, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, false imprisonment, kidnapping and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Kennesaw PD says a man sexually assaulted a juvenile on May 8 at Swift-Cantrell Park. They believe that man was Stovall.

Kennesaw Police Chief William Westenberger released the following statement:

First, my thoughts are with the victim and their family following this egregious incident. This is something that no juvenile should ever have to experience.

To the Citizens of Kennesaw, this is the first incident like this to ever occur in Swift-Cantrell Park. We take our oath to protect and serve very seriously. The suspect was identified, apprehended, and will now be held accountable for his actions.

I would like to thank our officers and detectives for their swift response, thorough investigation, and securing the arrest warrant within 24 hours. I would like to thank Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, for their relentless pursuit and arrest of the suspect.

I want you to know that your Kennesaw Police Department will remain vigilant and continue to keep our city, especially our parks, safe. Thank you for your ongoing support and partnership with our police department. Please continue to report suspicious activity and partner with us to make Kennesaw the best city to live and work in.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.