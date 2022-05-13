Advertisement

Rapper Calboy wanted for allegedly attacking man at Rabbit Hill Park

CALVIN LASHON WOODS
CALVIN LASHON WOODS(CBS46/WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County police are looking for Calvin Lashon Woods, also known as rapper Calboy, after he allegedly attacked another person at Rabbit Hill Park.

The victim, a man, suffered a broken leg, facial lacerations, facial and torso bruises and other injuries during the altercation on Wednesday, May 4.

Authorities say Woods was last seen in Dacula. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

