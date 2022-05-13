VIDEO: Atlanta Police officer saves 4-month-old baby by performing CPR

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta Police Department officer was at the right place at the right time recently and was able to save a 4-month-old baby.

S.W.A.T. Officer SPO Oden was on patrol in the area along the Martin Luther King corridor around 12:38 p.m. May 13 when he noticed a vehicle driving down MLK with its hazard lights on and the car horn blowing frantically.

Oden followed the vehicle to investigate if there was a possible emergency.

The vehicle parked at a fire station in the area and the occupants jumped out and flagged down Oden.

A female ran to Oden holding a 4-month-old baby who was not breathing. Oden was unable to find a pulse and immediately notified radio dispatch of the situation. Oden then began administering CPR.

Oden continued CPR on the infant until Grady EMS arrived. By that time, there was a pulse again and the infant’s legs were moving.

Grady EMS took the child to the hospital for further treatment.

The Atlanta Police Department says they could not be prouder of the officer and they know the City of Atlanta is safer with Oden and other officers like him on the streets.

