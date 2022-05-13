Young Thug’s attorneys file emergency motion seeking bond

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rapper Young Thug’s attorneys have filed an emergency motion in an attempt to have him released on bond.

Young Thug was initially arrested for breaking Georgia’s RICO laws and was denied bond. His attorneys say the rapper was wrongfully charged.

27 people in total are facing charges. All of those people are in the YSL -- Young Slime Life -- gang, according to District Attorney Fanni Willis.

The motion says “This incarceration of an innocent man is unconscionable and cannot continue.”

The motion was filed in Fulton County Superior Court.

