7-year-old Cartersville boy helping people of Ukraine

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A little boy with a big heart is making a difference a world away.

The 7-year-old first-grader named John at Cartersville Primary School decided he had to do something to help the people of Ukraine after seeing what was happening on the other side of the world.

The CBS46 Surprise Squad took a trip to Cartersville to say thank you.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

