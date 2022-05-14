Drugs, guns, cash seized during major drug bust in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A four-month investigation by the South Fulton Narcotics and Gang Unit has resulted in multiple arrests and seizures, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

A search warrant was executed May 13 at a home on Thurman Drive with the assistance of South Metro SWAT, GBI West Metro Gang Unit, V.I.P.E.R Unit, K-9 Unit and Homeland Security. Three of the four main targets were located at the home and taken into custody without incident.

One of the targets, Corey Verner, is on federal probation for drug trafficking. Investigators contacted his probation officer before the execution of the search warrant. Verner has an extensive arrest history and is known to the police. Verner and his cousin arryl Webster utilized this location for drug trafficking and illicit sexual acts, including prostitution.

The following was seized during the search:

(3) Guns

$5,845.00

(2) Mercedes Benz Vehicles Seized

(10) Pounds of Marijuana

(6,503) grams THC Liquid

(648) grams Crack Cocaine

(31) grams Powder Cocaine

(70) grams Methamphetamine

(211) grams Mushrooms

(425) MDMA pills

(67) grams Moon Rack

(6) grams THC Wax

(22) grams Amphetamine

(16) Hydrocodone Pills

(50) Xanax Pills

(89) Oxycodone Pills

Four pit bulls were removed from the location by Animal Control.

SOUTH FULTON DRUG BUST 5/13/22 (SOUTH FULTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)

A relative came to the home to take possession of three children found inside the home during the search warrant.

Those arrested are facing multiple charges, including cruelty to animals and cruelty to children charges.

